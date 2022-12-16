42°F
Letters

LETTER: Pet care industry needs government oversight

Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas
December 15, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
A cat named Pepe at a pop-up cat cafe at Hearts Alive Village in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 10 ...
A cat named Pepe at a pop-up cat cafe at Hearts Alive Village in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. (Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie)

While I predominantly agree with the Review-Journal’s views about excessive licensing for certain occupations (Sunday editorial), we should not minimize the importance of oversight concerning animal handling entities (groomers, boarders, trainers, etc.).

Our animals cannot tell us what happened to them, and they are reliant upon us to protect them from harm. Multiple reports have revealed rough treatment, abusive practices and negligence by those whom we pay to provide specific services to our companions. It’s reasonable to expect some assurances that pets will be treated with care.

When estate appraisers are required to jump through hoops just to be able to sell someone’s tea set, sentient beings deserve the same consideration — at the very least. The purchase of a business license without adequate proof of qualifications is no guarantee that these providers are qualified to handle sentient beings. We need more oversight of this industry for the sake of our pets.

THE LATEST