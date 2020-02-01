LETTER: Phony grades in the Clark County School District

Las Vegas Review-Journal

Much has been written about problems in the Clark County School District. Let me relate something that happened toward the last of my 22 years teaching high school in the district.

Some people wonder why some seniors who are in magnet and other high-achieving programs, or who just receive very high grades, have to take remedial classes when enrolling in college or university programs. My experiences may shed light on this.

Most of my years in the district were very enjoyable. I got on well with administrators, students, staff, etc. However, at the beginning of one year, a memo went out telling teachers that this semester there would be no failing grades given. I thought there was some mistake. So I proceeded as usual with my duties.

I had all seniors in English classes. My assignments were simple, daily reading, discussion and looking up answers in the text. I had one student who did not do any assignments. When the semester was over, I issued this student a failing grade.

Shortly, I received a message reminding me of the “no failing grades” memo and telling me to change this grade immediately. The administration forced me to lie. I am an honest person, so I did not appreciate this, but I had to or I would have had more problems.

I do not know if these practices are districtwide. But they may be a partial answer to one of the prevailing problems: systemic dishonesty.