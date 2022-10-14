LETTER: Photo distortion misleads readers
Joe Biden mug was distorted.
I think you owe your readers an apology for the photo-shopped picture of President Joe Biden that accompanied Megan McArdle’s essay on page 1E of the Oct. 9 Review-Journal. Obviously you wanted to support Ms. McArdle’s contention that Mr. Biden is too old to run again, but what a sorry way to do it.
I’m used to newspapers intentionally publishing the most unflattering images they can of public figures, but running a photo through FaceApp to deliberately distort it and then placing it so prominently on the front page of the Viewpoints section is, to me, a new low.