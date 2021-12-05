53°F
LETTER: Photo shows people flouting the mask mandate

Laurel Lane Las Vegas
December 4, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

I couldn’t believe page 8B of your Thursday edition featured a picture of the western-wear show for Boot Barn at the convention center. I counted 25 people without masks, including the model who was less than six feet from the shoppers. Are you kidding me?

With hundreds of thousands of people in Las Vegas for the rodeo, obviously no one cared about enforcing the mask mandate. I guess it’s all about how much the rodeo will boost the economy here, right?

