LETTER: Photo was true heart-warmer

William E. Martin Las Vegas
December 16, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 

The Pic Me Up picture on Dec. 10 of 3-year old heart transplant recipient Aayden Hobbs running to the outstretched arms of Santa, with Chief Rick Rizzo recording the moment … Oh, my. There really are things right in this world.

Thank you surgeons, thank you Chief Rizzo, founder of the Angel Fire Department and thank you Make-A-Wish for giving Aayden his Christmas wish. And thank you, Review-Journal, for bringing us this picture. Won’t be a warmer one this season.

