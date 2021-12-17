LETTER: Photo was true heart-warmer

The Pic Me Up picture on Dec. 10 of 3-year old heart transplant recipient Aayden Hobbs running to the outstretched arms of Santa, with Chief Rick Rizzo recording the moment … Oh, my. There really are things right in this world.

Thank you surgeons, thank you Chief Rizzo, founder of the Angel Fire Department and thank you Make-A-Wish for giving Aayden his Christmas wish. And thank you, Review-Journal, for bringing us this picture. Won’t be a warmer one this season.