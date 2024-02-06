47°F
Letters

LETTER: Planes, trains and automobiles

Ricky Kendall Las Vegas
February 5, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
Paul Merriman’s Jan. 30 letter (“Train subsidy”) implies that automobile and air travel receive no taxpayer subsidies. Who does he think pays for the roads, signage and bridges? Does he think no subsidies go to airports or assist with air control? The only forms of transportation that don’t involve government funding of some sort are horseback and walking — and that is true only if you don’t use public roads or sidewalks.

