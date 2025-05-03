77°F
Letters

LETTER: Planned Parenthood gets judge to block abortion law

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File
Bob Valentine Las Vegas
May 2, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

The Nevada law mandating parental notification for a minor seeking an abortion has been unenforced since 1985. What a travesty. A bipartisan Legislature passed the bill in 1985, and it was signed by Democratic Gov. Richard Bryan. But it was all for naught because of a lawsuit brought by the bane of humanity, Planned Parenthood. The organization had many court victories during the Roe v. Wade years, and this was one of them.

Fast forward to today. The law was set to finally be enacted on April 30 when, once again, the scourge of the Earth, Planned Parenthood, was granted a pause by a federal judge, Ann Traum, appointed by Joe Biden. And once again the liberal 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is now involved.

With the attorney general we now have in Aaron Ford, I don’t hold out hope for any pushback against the pause.

