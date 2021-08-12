LETTER: Planting trees on east side of Las Vegas to alleviate heat

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

I read your Sunday story “Heat Island Relief” regarding the Desert Research Institute and Las Vegas city planners addressing heat in the east valley. The plan calls for planting 60,000 trees in the next 29 years in that area. I applaud the plan, but don’t even drought-resistant and reliant trees require water? Great idea. Now how about addressing the fact that we seem to be running out of water.