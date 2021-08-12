90°F
Letters

LETTER: Planting trees on east side of Las Vegas to alleviate heat

Darlene Nix Henderson
August 11, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
I read your Sunday story “Heat Island Relief” regarding the Desert Research Institute and Las Vegas city planners addressing heat in the east valley. The plan calls for planting 60,000 trees in the next 29 years in that area. I applaud the plan, but don’t even drought-resistant and reliant trees require water? Great idea. Now how about addressing the fact that we seem to be running out of water.

LETTER: CDC again makes landlords the scapegoats
Robert Raider Henderson

Now that the CDC has used its questionable power to extend its eviction ban, how about a ban on property taxes for the suffering landlords?

LETTER: Shaming the unvaccinated won’t work
Annette Gallagher Las Vegas

If the vaccinations and masks are so effective, why are there so many ”breakthrough“ cases being reported?