LETTER: Playing chicken

A sign notifying a supply shortage of fresh eggs is posted in the egg section at a Las Vegas Smith’s. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

I’m appalled that our Democratic legislators in Carson City would just turn their backs on a chicken’s right to roam free (“Lombardo signs law allowing Nevada to temporarily drop cage-free egg sale rule,” Feb. 14 Review-Journal).

Sure, I just paid $11.19 for a carton of 18 eggs, but I was fine with the exorbitant price knowing that the eggs came from happy chickens (although I sure as heck checked each egg for cracks prior to purchasing them). Yet now we find that Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager and his caucus moved to pass Assembly Bill 171, which is detrimental to the free-range privileges of future generations of chickens.

What next? Steroid-injected chicken thighs? Buy one, get one free?