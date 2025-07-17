93°F
Letters

LETTER: Playing favorites on tax policy

(Getty Images)
Phil Winter Henderson
July 16, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Why does the government exempt certain professions from paying taxes on tips while overlooking others in the middle class? Restaurant servers undoubtedly work hard — enduring long hours, low wages and occasional mistreatment from customers. But teachers do too. They dedicate themselves to shaping young minds, often while facing disrespect, scarce resources and relentless demands.

Fair policy should treat all workers with equal respect — not single out some for special treatment.

Of course, tipping teachers could raise ethical concerns; money has a way of influencing decisions. Just look at Congress, where money too often talks while common sense walks.

