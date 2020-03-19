LETTER: Playing politics with the coronavirus

With the nation facing such a serious problem in COVID-19, now is not the time to play politics.

With the nation facing such a serious problem in COVID-19, now is not the time to play politics. When I see politicians bragging about their legislation, attacking what the other guy isn’t doing and trying to put unrelated items in the aid package, they are being part of the problem not the solution.

I feel many of our elected leaders have outlived their usefulness and need to be removed from office via our votes. There needs to be term limits, age limits and limits to their retirement benefits and health insurance. We need a fresh group of legislators who know what it means

to be an American first and a representative of their party second. We need calm, not panic or politics.