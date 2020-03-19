60°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Playing politics with the coronavirus

Greg Rode Henderson
March 19, 2020 - 4:35 pm
 

With the nation facing such a serious problem in COVID-19, now is not the time to play politics. When I see politicians bragging about their legislation, attacking what the other guy isn’t doing and trying to put unrelated items in the aid package, they are being part of the problem not the solution.

I feel many of our elected leaders have outlived their usefulness and need to be removed from office via our votes. There needs to be term limits, age limits and limits to their retirement benefits and health insurance. We need a fresh group of legislators who know what it means

to be an American first and a representative of their party second. We need calm, not panic or politics.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas strip club to offer drive-through peep show
Las Vegas strip club to offer drive-through peep show
2
16 MGM directors, execs buy thousands of shares amid virus stock impact
16 MGM directors, execs buy thousands of shares amid virus stock impact
3
Despite governor’s order, closures of nonessential businesses are optional — except casinos
Despite governor’s order, closures of nonessential businesses are optional — except casinos
4
Controller’s possible positive coronavirus test shutters McCarran traffic tower
Controller’s possible positive coronavirus test shutters McCarran traffic tower
5
Las Vegas elementary school reports CCSD’s first COVID-19 case
Las Vegas elementary school reports CCSD’s first COVID-19 case
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
LETTER:
Robert Arnold Las Vegas

If a major corporation lays off people without pay but continually raises its room rates, don’t come to us with hat in hand. If you moved all your manufacturing jobs overseas because you could save a bundle, don’t come to us with hat in hand.