Letters

LETTER: Please give us our TV back

By Alan Bianco, Las Vegas
November 24, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Why do all the major networks, plus the three news networks, have to carry the impeachment proceedings?

According to ABC News, only 13 million people tuned in. That’s about 0.5 percent of the U.S. population. People do not care and are tired of it, especially after the Mueller hearings.

Why don’t they take turns or let MSNBC, CNN and Fox carry it? We can get info online, from the Review-Journal or from streaming if we’re interested. Please give us our TV back.

LETTER: Las Vegas teachers union wants another $1B
By Mark Trexler, Las Vegas

Every year, the Clark County Education Association dreams up ways to get more tax dollars. But this new $1 billion tax proposal is out-of-the-question crazy.

LETTER: Praise for MAP testing system
By Maredith Resop, Las Vegas

Thank you for your Nov. 18 story on the increasing use of the MAP testing system in the Clark County School District. Having used this system as a special education teacher in a Wisconsin middle school during half of my 16 years teaching there, I can testify to its utility for teachers, students and parents. Tests are low-stress for most students and for the staff who administer them.