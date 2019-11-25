LETTER: Please give us our TV back

Why do all the major networks, plus the three news networks, have to carry the impeachment proceedings?

Rep. Adam Schiff (The Associated Press)

According to ABC News, only 13 million people tuned in. That’s about 0.5 percent of the U.S. population. People do not care and are tired of it, especially after the Mueller hearings.

Why don’t they take turns or let MSNBC, CNN and Fox carry it? We can get info online, from the Review-Journal or from streaming if we’re interested. Please give us our TV back.