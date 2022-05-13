LETTER: Plenty of abortion rights Republicans

Demonstrators gather outside the Lloyd D George Courthouse during a March for Reproductive Rights and Justice on Saturday, Oct. 2,2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

As a conservative Republican, I am vehemently opposed to anyone or any government agency telling any Americans what personal decisions they cannot make for themselves in their own private lives.

If a woman is opposed to abortion, don’t abort her pregnancy. If a women would rather abort than bring an unwanted child into this world, her decision is solely hers.

I do believe a woman who decides to abort should consider this action as soon as she discovers she is pregnant.

Ideally, there should be no Roe v. Wade or anti-abortion laws like the one in Texas. Trying to impose a personal private view which one sincerely believes upon another by legal means is wrong and should not be tolerated.

This also serves as advice for GOP political candidates. They should tone down the anti-abortion rhetoric and take a neutral position on this sensitive issue.