LETTER: Plenty of blame to go around for immigration debacle

A July 2 letter to the editor blames President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the disorder on the border. That’s blatantly unfair. Congress makes the laws. The president signs or vetoes them. Immigration laws have been on the books for decades, mostly unchanged. To blame one administration, president or party is disingenuous and just plain wrong. And, let’s not forget the countries of origin of the immigrants.