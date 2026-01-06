49°F
Letters

LETTER: Plenty of redundancies in the federal workforce

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
John Kizer Henderson
January 5, 2026 - 9:00 pm
 

In his Friday letter criticizing President Donald Trump’s downsizing of the federal workforce, Jerry Sturdivant implies that he is one of our dedicated public servants who required up to 10 years of training. He says he worked thousands of hours of overtime to keep “essential functions operating” and that he earned more than the president for years.

I worked in the federal government in Washington, D.C., for more than 12 years and elsewhere in the world for 15 years. There are many dedicated employees. But there are redundancies, some less-than-dedicated employees and antiquated or duplicative programs that need to be replaced or upgraded. Bravo to Mr. Trump and DOGE for at least trying to use our federal funds more wisely and judiciously.

