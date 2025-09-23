LETTER: Pointing a finger for the Badlands fiasco

Who should ultimately be responsible for the $285 million that Las Vegas had to pay the company EHB to settle the Badlands golf course litigation? Former Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and those City Council members who helped her obstruct the landowner/builder from 2015-2024, along with all the selfish Queensridge homeowners who lobbied them to do so, that’s who. They should have to reimburse the city from personal funds.