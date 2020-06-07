LETTER: Police officers are good people who want to help their communities

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

I am praying for our law enforcement and first responders. I know and have known many officers. They are good people who truly want to make a difference in their communities. They “protect and serve” and risk their lives daily for others. They fully understand that walking out their front door may be the last time they embrace their family.

Are there “bad cops”? Yes. But not all — and not most. Most are very good people willing to sacrifice their lives for you and me.

Today, I celebrate all of my law enforcement and first responder friends, and I pray for those who are engaged with the lawlessness currently on display in our nation. I am also praying that the leaders of our state and the leaders of our law enforcement community will have the wisdom to know how best to protect and serve our community.