79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Police officers are good people who want to help their communities

Jeff Mullen Henderson
June 6, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I am praying for our law enforcement and first responders. I know and have known many officers. They are good people who truly want to make a difference in their communities. They “protect and serve” and risk their lives daily for others. They fully understand that walking out their front door may be the last time they embrace their family.

Are there “bad cops”? Yes. But not all — and not most. Most are very good people willing to sacrifice their lives for you and me.

Today, I celebrate all of my law enforcement and first responder friends, and I pray for those who are engaged with the lawlessness currently on display in our nation. I am also praying that the leaders of our state and the leaders of our law enforcement community will have the wisdom to know how best to protect and serve our community.

MOST READ
1
LA visitor hits for $670K on Las Vegas Strip
LA visitor hits for $670K on Las Vegas Strip
2
Scenes from the first 24 hours as Las Vegas casinos reopen — PHOTOS
Scenes from the first 24 hours as Las Vegas casinos reopen — PHOTOS
3
Smoke briefly billows from fire near Bellagio
Smoke briefly billows from fire near Bellagio
4
As Las Vegas launches comeback, an old debate resumes: Can room rates go too low?
As Las Vegas launches comeback, an old debate resumes: Can room rates go too low?
5
Officers who killed man at Las Vegas protest had no body cameras
Officers who killed man at Las Vegas protest had no body cameras
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST