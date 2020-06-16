LETTER: Police officers must deal with the rogues among them

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I’m wondering what protocols are in place in Southern Nevada if stand-by police officers believe a colleague — even a superior — is reacting to a situation with excessive and/or suspected unjustified, even lethal, force.

I believe a protocol needs to be enacted (if one is not already in force) that empowers two or more police officers to “order” a fellow officer to “stand down.” If the officer refuses to stand down, he or she should be treated as a perpetrator of a violent crime and dealt with accordingly.