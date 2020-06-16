91°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Police officers must deal with the rogues among them

Michael Mas Las Vegas
June 15, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I’m wondering what protocols are in place in Southern Nevada if stand-by police officers believe a colleague — even a superior — is reacting to a situation with excessive and/or suspected unjustified, even lethal, force.

I believe a protocol needs to be enacted (if one is not already in force) that empowers two or more police officers to “order” a fellow officer to “stand down.” If the officer refuses to stand down, he or she should be treated as a perpetrator of a violent crime and dealt with accordingly.

MOST READ
1
Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas reopening Thursday
Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas reopening Thursday
2
Masks remain optional for casino guests, control board head says
Masks remain optional for casino guests, control board head says
3
Californians turned out for Las Vegas’ reopening. Will they keep coming?
Californians turned out for Las Vegas’ reopening. Will they keep coming?
4
Sisolak keeping Phase Two protocols in place
Sisolak keeping Phase Two protocols in place
5
Take a look inside Raiders’ Henderson HQ, practice facility
Take a look inside Raiders’ Henderson HQ, practice facility
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST