LETTER: Policy-making as a blood sport

The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Phil Winter Henderson
June 14, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Americans are required to undergo screening and present ID to enter a government building or board a plane. Why the double standard, letting millions of non-citizens ignore immigration law, with no entry requirements? Today, we are clueless as to who these millions of people are and whether they crossed our borders with criminal or terrorist intent.

To add to the injustice, our elected representatives have the audacity to use taxpayer money to give many of these unvetted individuals free stuff — from health care to shelter and much more — at a time when we can’t even care for the homeless. The financial and social harm inflicted on our country will persist for years, perhaps even decades.

America is the most welcoming country when the rules are followed. Illegal immigration has overwhelmed our communities by consuming limited affordable housing, crowding classrooms, increasing the strain on public services and adding to our unsustainable $36 trillion debt. Poor leadership and destructive partisanship have made life increasingly difficult for American families and businesses. Where is the shame, accountability and apologies coupled with bipartisan action to correct the damage our representatives have done?

Career politicians have turned policymaking into a blood sport. Rather than serving the people, they serve their quests for power and their own best interests. U.S. citizens deserve a government that we can trust and respect — an honest government envisioned by our Founding Fathers that genuinely cares about us and is guided by common sense for the well-being of our country. Will the United States fall into a totalitarian government that exerts total control, or be a representative democracy that listens to the voices of “we, the people”?

LETTER: We need clean energy — and fast
John Macdonald Las Vegas

In his May 21 column, Victor Joecks wrote that we should “stop stressing out about climate change.” On June 3, the Review-Journal featured a story about a survey by UNLV which found that heat is a hot topic.

