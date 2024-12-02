45°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Polish pride

More Stories
The Pentagon in Washington. (AP file photo)
LETTER: Defense Department audit would reveal too much
Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: About that Trump mandate
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty
LETTER: An autopsy on the defeat of Question 3
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, ...
LETTER: Yes, Biden made the country better off economically
George Krupiarz Las Vegas
December 1, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In the Nov. 22 Review-Journal there was a small wire-service article about a “previously unknown work of music penned by European master Frederic Chopin.”

My question: Why wasn’t the writer more specific by noting that Chopin was Polish instead of just “European”? Also, his first name was Fryderyk, not Frederic.

I wonder if an article written about Bach, Mozart or Verdi would also note that they were “European.” Or would it include the specific country they were from?

Next time don’t be afraid to say that Fryderyk Chopin, Mikolaj Kopernik, Tadeusz Kosciuszko, Kazimierz Pulaski and Pope John Paul II — just to name a few — are Polish.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: About that Trump mandate
Bill Rippey Las Vegas

The country is still split after so many years, elections.

AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty
LETTER: An autopsy on the defeat of Question 3
Joe Stockman Henderson

The 2024 election showed that Nevada voters are smart and loudly said that the system is working like it should.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file
LETTER: Trump gets pushback his deportation plan
Dorri Siler North Las Vegas

People need to let the new administration fix what the outgoing administration wrecked. People who say things are good are only kidding themselves.

AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
LETTER: The climate summit charade
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

It’s about the money, always was since the days of Al Gore’s climate hysteria, and still is.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: The danger of Donald Trump and Republicans
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

In order to get on Medicaid, we will have to sell our house, spend our savings and sell one car just to prove we’re broke. And then Medicaid gets to negotiate the price.

MORE STORIES