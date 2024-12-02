LETTER: Polish pride

LETTER: Yes, Biden made the country better off economically

In the Nov. 22 Review-Journal there was a small wire-service article about a “previously unknown work of music penned by European master Frederic Chopin.”

My question: Why wasn’t the writer more specific by noting that Chopin was Polish instead of just “European”? Also, his first name was Fryderyk, not Frederic.

I wonder if an article written about Bach, Mozart or Verdi would also note that they were “European.” Or would it include the specific country they were from?

Next time don’t be afraid to say that Fryderyk Chopin, Mikolaj Kopernik, Tadeusz Kosciuszko, Kazimierz Pulaski and Pope John Paul II — just to name a few — are Polish.