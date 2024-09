Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris gestures as she speaks during a presidential debate with Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

I appreciated your Sept. 3 article about La Campesina, FM 96.7. I started listening to it while driving in an effort to improve my miserable Spanish, and I had noticed the uptick in socially relevant content even if I wasn’t sure whom an ad was endorsing until it ended with, “My name is Kamala Harris, and I approve this message.”