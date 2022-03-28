76°F
LETTER: Political candidates and the 2020 election

Bob Darling Henderson
March 27, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
I found Deborah White’s March 21 letter to the editor (“Litmus test”) rather interesting. She basically believes that anyone who doesn’t believe the 2020 election was completely fair and beyond reproach should not be allowed in office. I guess we are no longer entitled to our own opinion.

I don’t ever remember people saying things like this after any other election we’ve had in recent years or decades. She is demanding that everyone believe the results are correct. The phrase “thou doth protest too much” comes to mind.

