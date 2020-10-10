75°F
Letters

LETTER: Political civility is a two-way street

Ian Gecker Las Vegas
October 9, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In her Sunday commentary (“No debate winner”) Debra Saunders admits she voted Libertarian in 2016, which is no one’s business but her own. She then goes on to laud President Donald Trump for his domestic and international achievements in his first four years. Then she ends her piece lamenting Mr. Trump’s lack of civility. Did she forget that Mr. Trump went to Washington as a “disrupter’ promising to “drain the swamp” and “speak out for the forgotten people of this country”?

Civility in Washington? Tell that to Harry Reid and his lies about Mitt Romney never paying income taxes or Nancy Pelosi saying that Joe Biden shouldn’t get on the same stage with Mr. Trump or Mr. Biden calling the president a clown, a liar and telling him to shut up. You want civility in Washington? Send in Mary Poppins. I’m sorry that Ms. Saunders’ feelings are hurt by President Trump’s debate behavior, but the truth about Washington politics cuts both ways.

