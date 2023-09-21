LETTER: Political elites ignore border chaos

The permanent Washington bureaucracy continues to ignore the invasion, if not encourage it.

Migrants gather at a crossing into El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Dec. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

Illegal immigration has been tolerated for too long by the federal government. Over the decades many excuses have been used for ignoring the problem, but one thing has been constant, if you support legal immigration and don’t support illegal immigration, you are a racist.

Political elites bury their heads in the sand when they are confronted on this issue. The permanent Washington bureaucracy continues to ignore the invasion, if not encourage it.

Things have changed in the last few years. The majority of the illegals are military-age men. This alone should change attitudes, but alas, our officials are allowing the chaos to continue.