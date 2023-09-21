74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Political elites ignore border chaos

Nicholas Gartner Henderson
September 20, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Migrants gather at a crossing into El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Dec. 20, ...
Migrants gather at a crossing into El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Dec. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

Illegal immigration has been tolerated for too long by the federal government. Over the decades many excuses have been used for ignoring the problem, but one thing has been constant, if you support legal immigration and don’t support illegal immigration, you are a racist.

Political elites bury their heads in the sand when they are confronted on this issue. The permanent Washington bureaucracy continues to ignore the invasion, if not encourage it.

Things have changed in the last few years. The majority of the illegals are military-age men. This alone should change attitudes, but alas, our officials are allowing the chaos to continue.

MOST READ
1
Beloved SoCal coffee shop chain expanding to Las Vegas
Beloved SoCal coffee shop chain expanding to Las Vegas
2
‘What I did was wrong’: Poker player lied about having cancer to play in WSOP Main Event
‘What I did was wrong’: Poker player lied about having cancer to play in WSOP Main Event
3
$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
4
Teens charged in hit-and-run killing to be tried as adults
Teens charged in hit-and-run killing to be tried as adults
5
Nevada leads nation in home foreclosures, report says
Nevada leads nation in home foreclosures, report says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The entrance to the Las Vegas Review-Journal campus is shown on Aug. 14, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las ...
LETTER: Time to stand up for journalists
Richard Reyes Boulder City

Kudos to Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook for standing up for his newsroom.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
LETTER: Biden tells more fibs
David Tulanian Henderson

Imagine if Donald Trump did the same.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: COVID hysteria?
Paul Albrecht Las Vegas

Let’s not Monday-morning quarterback.

More stories
LETTER: Time to stand up for journalists
LETTER: Time to stand up for journalists
No. 1 Coronado fends off No. 2 Palo Verde in boys soccer— PHOTOS
No. 1 Coronado fends off No. 2 Palo Verde in boys soccer— PHOTOS
Microchipping of dogs, cats one step closer to being mandated in Las Vegas
Microchipping of dogs, cats one step closer to being mandated in Las Vegas
Common early signs of COPD that shouldn’t be ignored
Common early signs of COPD that shouldn’t be ignored
Steve Martin postpones Strip shows for ‘rampant’ COVID
Steve Martin postpones Strip shows for ‘rampant’ COVID
Police: Woman facing two counts of murder after 2 dead in North Las Vegas
Police: Woman facing two counts of murder after 2 dead in North Las Vegas