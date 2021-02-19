LETTER: Political elites scorn the “people”

Once again, the political elite make a decision without any concern for what the “people” want by renaming our international airport.

The previous honoree was, in his time, revered for what he did for Nevada. Yet today — and by today's new improved values and morals — he falls short and must be replaced.

My question to the all-Democrat Clark County Commission: Won’t the same happen with the current honoree? After all, this individual is a fierce political operative who was a known, admitted and proud liar. Many voters remember how Harry Reid proudly bragged about the lies he floated about Mitt Romney.

One may suggest that the actual cost of changing political honorees should be considered before spending millions on re-branding something as monumental as Las Vegas’ international airport.