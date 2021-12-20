LETTER: Politicians are out of touch with reality

Our politicians think new legislation will cure all our problems. They are so out of touch with reality.

Simple answer to the crime waive: Get tougher on criminals instead of a slap on the wrist and releasing them back into society. Inflation: Stop spending that puts more dollars in circulation chasing fewer goods. Immigration? Secure our borders. High gasoline prices? Stop regulations that impair energy companies.

The current administration is leading us into one disaster after another.