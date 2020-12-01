LETTER: Politicians continue to flout their own edicts

(The Associated Press)

Once again, we see another politician following the example of far too many elected representatives — local, Nevada, other states, national, it matters not — who tell us to do as they say, not as they do. This time it’s the mayor of Denver, who urged his constituents to not travel or gather family for Thanksgiving dinner as the only responsible way of curbing the virus spread. Yet one hour later he chooses for himself to do both. He gets on a plane to Mississippi to visit his wife and child.

When will they learn how insulting it is for those from whom they ask for trust? Even Albert Einstein was smart enough when it came to describing how best to lead when he said, “Setting an example is not the main means of influencing another, it is the only means.”