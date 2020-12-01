45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Politicians continue to flout their own edicts

William Martin Henderson
November 30, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated November 30, 2020 - 9:16 pm
(The Associated Press)

Once again, we see another politician following the example of far too many elected representatives — local, Nevada, other states, national, it matters not — who tell us to do as they say, not as they do. This time it’s the mayor of Denver, who urged his constituents to not travel or gather family for Thanksgiving dinner as the only responsible way of curbing the virus spread. Yet one hour later he chooses for himself to do both. He gets on a plane to Mississippi to visit his wife and child.

When will they learn how insulting it is for those from whom they ask for trust? Even Albert Einstein was smart enough when it came to describing how best to lead when he said, “Setting an example is not the main means of influencing another, it is the only means.”

MOST READ
1
Vegas musician owns house at center of Tony Hsieh incident
Vegas musician owns house at center of Tony Hsieh incident
2
Las Vegas-to-California travelers pack I-15 near Primm
Las Vegas-to-California travelers pack I-15 near Primm
3
Tony Hsieh remembered as introvert, ‘really complex guy’
Tony Hsieh remembered as introvert, ‘really complex guy’
4
10 people targeted in Henderson shooting spree, police say
10 people targeted in Henderson shooting spree, police say
5
Las Vegas attorney Farhan Naqvi sells Summerlin home for $7.4M
Las Vegas attorney Farhan Naqvi sells Summerlin home for $7.4M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: GOP claims in Silver State don’t hold water
Kirk Christopher Moll Las Vegas

I can guarantee that if Nevada had been called for Donald Trump, Adam Laxalt would not be saying a word about election integrity.