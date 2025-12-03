LETTER: Politicians get off easy in COVID takings case

I read your Saturday editorial on the court case in Florida regarding COVID beach closures and the Fifth Amendment’s Takings Clause. The level-headed judges of the federal appeals court have affirmed that it was wrong and illegal to impose such restrictions that did not allow for private use of private land. Those property owners deserve proper compensation.

But my problem is this: Why should the citizens of this county have to pay such compensation when they, too, were injured? This compensation should come from the pockets of those officials who were so anxious to abuse their power. This happens all too often in this country. I believe that something more serious should take place regarding these officials. One suggestion might include time in jail.