LETTER: Politicians get off easy in COVID takings case

Al Garth Las Vegas
December 2, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I read your Saturday editorial on the court case in Florida regarding COVID beach closures and the Fifth Amendment’s Takings Clause. The level-headed judges of the federal appeals court have affirmed that it was wrong and illegal to impose such restrictions that did not allow for private use of private land. Those property owners deserve proper compensation.

But my problem is this: Why should the citizens of this county have to pay such compensation when they, too, were injured? This compensation should come from the pockets of those officials who were so anxious to abuse their power. This happens all too often in this country. I believe that something more serious should take place regarding these officials. One suggestion might include time in jail.

James Thomson Las Vegas

Battery energy storage system plan poses a threat to northwest Las Vegas.

Peter McMurran Henderson

Are retired military and government personnel who criticize this administration now considered “seditionists”?

Al Lasso Las Vegas

We’ve already been burned once. I hope this Oakland team doesn’t turn out to be a bait and switch scheme.

David Lyons Las Vegas

Monday’s Review-Journal headline about the pending Supreme Court case on mail-in voting should be a call to action for all Nevadans and American citizens throughout the country.

E. Dennis Hinde Las Vegas

Mike Obstgarten’s “Academic fraud: Grade inflation is a scourge that must be eradicated” reminded me of a midterm grade I received my first semester in college.

