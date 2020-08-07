89°F
Letters

LETTER: Politicians, landlords and free rent

William Childs Henderson
August 6, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to recent stories about evictions:

I am not a landlord, but I can empathize with them. Landlords have bills to pay and rents are their income. We don’t require stores to give out free food or clothing. Why should landlords be required to give free shelter? This is unjust and discrimination against landlords.

Many renters seem to be using their pandemic unemployment supplements to buy luxuries instead of anticipating the need to pay future months’ rent and other bills. I am tired of seeing people on the news whining that they are broke while wearing expensive designer apparel and lots of jewelry.

