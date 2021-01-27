LETTER: Politicians owe allegiance to the Constitution

The Capitol Building as seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Apparently, letter writer Carmine DiFazio forgets that our representatives and senators first and foremost owe their loyalty to the Constitution of the United States. While I understand that constituents request that their members of Congress represent them, the first and only requirement is that they defend the Constitution — not their constituents or their party.

It is sad that some people think elected officials do not have to obey the Constitution but should instead be loyal to the party or the population of their state above and beyond the best interests of our country. Country is first, no matter what your political beliefs are.