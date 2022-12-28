56°F
Letters

LETTER: Politicians spending us into oblivion

Jerry Steffes Las Vegas
December 27, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)

Both major political parties in the House and Senate are guilty of putting this country in dire economic straits. The game plan is always the same: Wait till the end of the current budget year to negotiate a new budget for the next year under the threat of a government shutdown, load the new budget with pork and vote for its approval to avoid the shutdown.

As Howard B. Adler, who served as deputy assistant Treasury secretary for the Financial Stability Oversight Council, 2019-21, points out in his excellent article, “We Aren’t Ready for a Financial Crisis,” in the Dec. 22 Wall Street Journal, “If the U.S. is to weather the next economic crises, budgetary prudence and restraint are required today.”

FILE - President Donald Trump walks off after speaking during a news conference in the Rose Gar ...
LETTER: Trump wearing an orange tan instead of a jumpsuit
Bill Heard Boulder City

They have a saying in law school: “Those who can, practice. Those who can’t, teach.” I would add a caveat: “Those who can’t, join Congress.”

A UNLV classroom is prepped for incoming students at the new Harry Reid Research and Technology ...
LETTER: Nevada State College or University?
Evan Blythin Las Vegas The writer is a emeritus professor at UNLV.

Thinking about the state’s higher education offerings.

