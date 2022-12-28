LETTER: Politicians spending us into oblivion

(The Associated Press)

Both major political parties in the House and Senate are guilty of putting this country in dire economic straits. The game plan is always the same: Wait till the end of the current budget year to negotiate a new budget for the next year under the threat of a government shutdown, load the new budget with pork and vote for its approval to avoid the shutdown.

As Howard B. Adler, who served as deputy assistant Treasury secretary for the Financial Stability Oversight Council, 2019-21, points out in his excellent article, “We Aren’t Ready for a Financial Crisis,” in the Dec. 22 Wall Street Journal, “If the U.S. is to weather the next economic crises, budgetary prudence and restraint are required today.”