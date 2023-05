The voters should decide whether the Oakland A’s get public funding for a new stadium in Las Vegas.

The voters should decide whether the Oakland A’s get public funding for a new stadium in Las Vegas. It is clear that the politicians are not listening to their constituents, the people who will be affected most. The residents and taxpayers should decide.