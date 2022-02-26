LETTER: Politicians won’t address homeless problem

There is a growing, unsheltered homeless crisis in the east valley, but some residents don’t want to face facts.

The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center is seen in Las Vegas in July 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

There is a growing, unsheltered homeless crisis in the east valley, but some residents don’t want to face facts. They don’t want real solutions, only compassion that further enables this and keeps the houseless on neighborhood streets.

I have worked tirelessly with Clark County to get encampments in my neighborhood removed. The process can take three weeks to several months, and the homeless often return shortly after they are given notice to vacate along with housing resources from an outreach team. This winter, after waiting three months for a large encampment to be cleaned up on a nearby vacant lot, I found the property owner online and personally contacted him. The lot was empty within a week, but I got lucky.

I am a homeowner in District E, which has over 299,000 residents. My county commissioner is Tick Segerblom. I have repeatedly emailed his office about these encampments, but nothing is done. At worse, my emails are ignored, especially when I ask what is being done to curb the homeless problem in my district. He doesn’t understand the negative impact this issue has on my neighborhood, from shoplifting, drug use and prostitution to an increase in property crime. The blight of makeshift tents, junk, stolen shopping carts, and panhandling is an embarrassment and a slap in the face to the taxpayers in this district.

Where do we go when elected officials turn a blind eye. Where is the compassion for homeowners? I honestly don’t know.