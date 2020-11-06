LETTER: Politics that can improve lives

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

All the political pundits and analysis hounds were out in full force Wednesday morning with their consensus or reasoning as to the results from the 2020 election in our heavily divided country. We are a nation in which screaming, nasty innuendo and chaos have ruled the day for way too long. Neither of our political powerhouses have chosen to stop, listen or even address the circumstances of everyday life.

I was raised in Iowa and am living currently in Nevada. I am a registered Democrat. I was a county Democratic chair in a red county of California that I — along with many others — turned blue in the early years of this century. Early in the process of transforming my county, I set about listening to those who were of different political persuasions. They had different opinions, but I recognized many of the same goals and ideals that we could come to agreement on with some concessions. The major result being they would benefit all who resided in our county.

We formed a Democratic Visibility Committee, seeking ways to better our lives in our rural community. We had headquarters that were supported by our community and used to gather information and teach government structure from county, state and federal perspectives. We were visible in every place and available 365 days of the year. In other words, they could rely on us.

If I still have your attention, I will give you my take on this election. The people spoke in resounding unity. They told the politicians: We will not change till you change your relationship with us. You seek out our votes every four or two years and our money in support without giving most of us anything in return. In other words, why would we continue to go year after year and gain nothing? We have no idea whatsoever where our money goes when we contribute. We do know you are not afraid to ask for it, over and over again.

Have you ever asked yourself why red states stay red and what Democrats do who reside within them? They are shown year after year that they don’t matter. They get nothing for being registered Democrat. Conversely, if you reside in a blue state and are a registered Republican, do you feel like you matter?

My committee developed a plan to maximize the political experience in all of our lives. If you are open to listening, please feel free to contact me.