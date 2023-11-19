LETTER: Poll writer cited on Trump/Biden was skewed

Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

In her Friday letter, Pam Sonaco says that a poll showed 17 percent of Joe Biden voters in 2020 would not have voted for him had they known about the Hunter Biden laptap.

The Washington Post article she cites — a fact check — reported that the poll in question was done by the Polling Company, a conservative pollster founded by Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, on behalf of the Media Research Center. Questions were framed to show Mr. Trump most positively and Mr. Biden most negatively. There is no possible way to answer these questions that does not produce the desired effect.

Ms. Sonaco says “look at the facts.” Maybe next time she will do some non-biased fact checking before asserting bogus information.