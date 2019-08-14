81°F
Letters

LETTER: Pols should research gun violence before acting in haste

Frank E. Bupp Las Vegas
August 14, 2019 - 4:14 am
 

Well, 17 Democratic candidates for president were gathered in Iowa for a forum on gun control. Noble cause.

But I think their major thrust is to tighten up background checks, even though there’s insufficient evidence to show such “tightening up” will make a significant difference — even if they make checks universal and include all firearm transfers, not just those involving a licensed dealer.

According to analyses conducted in the RAND Gun Policy in America Project, only child-access prevention laws were verifiably “effective” for reducing firearm-caused death/injury, but only in children.

The study also found that data is inadequate to support a credible conclusion that background checks reduce firearm homicides.

Clearly, more research of gun violence incidents is required … and, perhaps, that’s where our politicians should be focused.

