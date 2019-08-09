94°F
Letters

LETTER: Pols try to make political hay out of mass tragedies

Jimmy Wike Mesquite
August 8, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In the wake of the horrific recent shootings, new land speed records were broken as various politicians sprinted to get in front of microphones and television cameras. This is because it’s never too soon to exploit someone else’s personal tragedy in order to gain what is perceived to be a political advantage.

These politicians blamed the NRA, Donald Trump, white nationalism, political opponents and, I believe, a couple of the apostles while letting us know that they cared the most. This phenomenon is not exclusive, as members across the political spectrum seek to anoint themselves as the most outraged and righteous when other tragic situations — such as the border crisis, homelessness, inner-city tribulations, climate change and grasshopper invasions — are involved. These bastions of integrity and honor will happily forego their bitter partisan sniping at least temporarily while they engage in bitter partisan accusations.

I spent my life working in casinos, a business in which we pour vast quantities of free alcohol down the throats of customers in an effort to relieve them of their inhibitions and their money. As abhorrent as that sounds, when I think of our political class I feel really good about myself.

LETTER: Blame Republicans for mass shootings
Emry Allen Las Vegas

I have the answer to the problem of mass shootings in the United States: Simply stop electing Republicans. To anything.

LETTERS: Who pays for all the Democrats’ promises?
Karen Forsyth Las Vegas

With each Democratic debate, I shake my head even more than I did with the previous ones. It’s as if the candidates are doing their best to out-do the previous candidate.

LETTER: Jumping through hoops to adopt a dog
Stan Olson Las Vegas

Has anybody tried to adopt a dog on Las Vegas lately? It is easier to get into Harvard than to adopt a canine.

LETTER: Sen. Jacky Rosen in Never-never land over WNBA pay
Jay Friedman Las Vegas

We have a border problem. We need more money for teachers, the homeless and the minimum wage. Yet Sen. Jacky Rosen is spending time trying to ensure the WNBA pays the same salaries as the NBA.