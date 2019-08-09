LETTER: Pols try to make political hay out of mass tragedies

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

In the wake of the horrific recent shootings, new land speed records were broken as various politicians sprinted to get in front of microphones and television cameras. This is because it’s never too soon to exploit someone else’s personal tragedy in order to gain what is perceived to be a political advantage.

These politicians blamed the NRA, Donald Trump, white nationalism, political opponents and, I believe, a couple of the apostles while letting us know that they cared the most. This phenomenon is not exclusive, as members across the political spectrum seek to anoint themselves as the most outraged and righteous when other tragic situations — such as the border crisis, homelessness, inner-city tribulations, climate change and grasshopper invasions — are involved. These bastions of integrity and honor will happily forego their bitter partisan sniping at least temporarily while they engage in bitter partisan accusations.

I spent my life working in casinos, a business in which we pour vast quantities of free alcohol down the throats of customers in an effort to relieve them of their inhibitions and their money. As abhorrent as that sounds, when I think of our political class I feel really good about myself.