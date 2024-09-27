LETTER: Pols try to outdo each other with handouts

It’s comical the way disingenuous politicians — which encompasses nearly all of them — are falling all over trying to one-up each other regarding the “no taxes on tips” proposal. As everyone knows, Donald Trump first broached this subject in June at a Las Vegas rally, saying he would end income taxes on tip income. For a city such as Las Vegas, it was music to the ears of the vast numbers of service industry employees.

Since then, Rep. Steven Horsford has introduced his spin, adding elimination of the subminimum wage for tip earners. Not to be outdone, Kamala Harris went on record saying she supports ending taxes on tips, coupling that with a proposal to increase the minimum wage.

Rep. Horsford, a Democrat who has been in office for five years, never considered the tip earners until he was forced to by Mr. Trump. I wonder what’s next to be added to the giveaway goodies that these pandering clowns will pitch to their wide-eyed constituents? The promises are unending when it’s election time but hardly ever are any of them actually acted upon once they get elected.

It’s always the same every election cycle and they always get away with it because of the short memories of the easily bamboozled electorate.