LETTER: Poor, poor Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Regarding congressional Republicans attempting to issue a contempt of Congress citation for Hunter Biden, first lady Jill Biden weighed in: “I think that what they are doing to Hunter is cruel.”

She is, of course, entitled to her opinion. But here’s mine: I think that what Hunter is doing is cruel. I’m not even referring to his juvenile behavior before the congressional committee the other day, but to his mediocre art work. I understand that he sells his art to rich American and international buyers at inflated prices. What nonsense.