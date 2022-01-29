47°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Population growth, famine are not looming disasters

David Stahl Las Vegas
January 28, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

In response to letters criticizing Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks’ recent piece urging people to have more children:

The rate of world population growth, which is currently at 1 percent, has been decreasing since 1988. Population experts predict that the world growth will be zero by the end of the century, if not sooner. These reductions in growth are faster for the world’s developed countries, with Europe, Russia and China currently near 0 percent and Japan at a negative rate.

An argument can be made in the United States that we need more children. This makes economic sense here because the younger population helps support retirement programs for the elderly, which has grown from 13 percent of the U.S. population to 16 percent in the past decade. Social Security has little reserve and relies on current payments of the working population.

Another argument for more children can be made in the fact that youth would contribute to new ideas and products.

In terms of food, we have ample supplies worldwide to meet the small incremental population growth. But the difficulty is getting it from the producers to the consumers. (This has been exacerbated recently due to supply chain issues.)

I agree that we have been deficient in appropriately conserving our finite natural resources. But that is independent of the population of the world. We must do better here.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas man sells one of the world’s rarest coins for $12M
Las Vegas man sells one of the world’s rarest coins for $12M
2
Wrong-way driver leads to closure of 215 Beltway in Summerlin area
Wrong-way driver leads to closure of 215 Beltway in Summerlin area
3
Tropicana resort could be in for some big changes
Tropicana resort could be in for some big changes
4
Nevada official: ‘Worst of the omicron wave is over’ in Clark County
Nevada official: ‘Worst of the omicron wave is over’ in Clark County
5
Chances of F1 race on the Las Vegas Strip are ‘very real’
Chances of F1 race on the Las Vegas Strip are ‘very real’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal @ellenkschmidttt
LETTER: The power of satire
Robin Skone-Palmer Las Vegas

Foster care for all essay generates a laugh.