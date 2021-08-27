LETTER: Portland chaos hurts normal citizens

A protester screams at police in Portland, Oregon. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

My wife and I lived and worked for around 40 years in Corvallis, Oregon, before moving to Las Vegas 18 years ago. We were dedicated runners, and for many years we would make the 80-mile drive to Portland to do runs, shop and visit relatives and friends.

The normalization of lawlessness is unthinkably destructive to the whole of Portland (“Police, politicians go AWOL in Portland,” Tuesday). Decent people will flee the town and find other places for shopping and recreation. It really won’t take long to poison the nature of the community for many years to come.