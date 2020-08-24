96°F
Letters

LETTER: Post Office must be restored for the election

Don Baltz Henderson
August 23, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Excessive mail delivery times are already a reality. On Aug. 6 a letter was mailed to me USPS Priority 2-Day Delivery from Ohio. I received it 11 days later.

I looked up the tracking number and found out where the delays were. Six days to get to San Francisco (obviously by truck rather that by air), three days in the bay area (sorting delay?), one day to get to Las Vegas and one day to deliver to Henderson. Eleven days to get a letter from Ohio to Henderson is excessive.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has put his directives on hold. This is not enough. The damage that is already with us must be undone. The USPS system must be restored to its previous configuration before the onslaught of mail-in ballots.

