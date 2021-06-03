105°F
Letters

LETTER: Pot lounges for Las Vegas are a bad idea

Art Gearhart Las Vegas
June 2, 2021 - 6:01 pm
 
Updated June 2, 2021 - 9:00 pm
Have our lawmakers gone crazy? Don’t they know DUI is a major problem in Nevada? Channel 8 news just reported there were 2,300 arrests in 2020 for drug-related DUIs. Seventy percent of those were for marijuana. Now they want to legalize lounges for smoking marijuana. How do you think the people visiting these lounges will get there? And, more importantly, get back to their homes/hotels? Lawmakers see dollars. I see a lot more deaths on our roadways. Enough already.

