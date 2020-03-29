57°F
Letters

LETTER: Pot stores are essential businesses?

Jack Weaver Las Vegas
March 28, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak has made Nevada a laughingstock. He declared cannabis stores essential businesses. If you thought the industry was rife with corruption and political connections, there’s your proof.

With all the governor’s stern lecturing about closing businesses and social distancing, you might think he takes the virus seriously. He wants to restrict how many prescription drugs a person can get, but this is Nevada, and a dude’s gotta have his weed. Nobody is going to die from a lack of gummies and grass. But how many workers are coming in contact with each other, then their families, then the delivery drivers and on and on?

Gov. Sisolak’s claim that some medical marijuana card holders may have let their card expire, thus the need for cannabis stores staying open, is nothing more than a wink and a nod to the well-connected.

