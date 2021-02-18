47°F
Letters

LETTER: Power outages and the wintry weather

Ed Dornlas Las Vegas
February 17, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

What with the massive power outages caused by winter weather, it might be timely to clarify some language.

Solar panels and windmills are not energy sources. They simply collect solar energy (yes, solar) which is produced by fusion processes in the sun. Fossil fuels and nuclear energy are energy sources. Our civilization needs energy sources. Just ask the folks without power this week.

