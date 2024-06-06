LETTER: Praise for the courageous Trump jurors

These patriotic people struck a blow for American justice. Now let us measure up by striking a similar blow at the ballot box on Nov. 5 to keep this resurrection of justice going forward.

I hope that we all can emblazon in our minds the date of May 30, 2024, when 12 courageous patriots stood up for justice in America. I cannot muster enough praise for how I feel about the service that was administered by the prosecution, jury and judge in the trial and conviction of our former president, Donald J. Trump.

