LETTER: Prepare for the worst with coronavirus

It is clear that it is too late to stop the coronavirus from doing great damage here in the United States and in the rest of the world.

Based on some probably oversimplified extractions of what has taken place so far, it looks like about one-third of our country’s 300 million people will contract this virus, most of whom will suffer the symptoms of a common cold. But of these 100 million victims, about 2 percent will die, mainly the very young, the very old and those with auto-immune compromise.

Do the math. This is 2 million deaths, with at least two or three times that many having to be treated in intensive care settings within the United States.

This is bad. But it does not start to deal with the financial crisis that is starting to occur already. It is not just the crashing of financial markets that will occur. Massive cancellation of public events, tourist travel and business commerce has already commenced. Fear of contagion will only enhance this breakdown in social and commercial interaction.

Clearly, only specific and accurate information from public officials will ameliorate or minimize the damage that arises out of fear or the lack of such information. Thus far, the grade I would give our federal leaders is a solid F for failure.

Let us hope that state and local officials, with a basis in truth and science, will help make up for this lack of guidance.