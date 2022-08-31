LETTER: President Biden tries to buy votes

President Joe Biden speaks about inflation and supply chain issues at the Port of Los Angeles, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Please, higher-education students, do not allow President Joe Biden to “buy” your vote for the Democratic Party in November due to his forgiveness of $10,000 in student debt.

The Democrats caused our current inflation in food and gasoline, the open border, the recession, our foreign dilemmas, rising rents, etc., etc. The Democrats got us into this “pickle.” I wouldn’t think that you would want more of it.

Take the $10,000 if the president can sneak it by the federal courts, but don’t thank him by voting Democrats into office. He will give up billions in revenue (loan payments) just to get your vote.