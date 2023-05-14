LETTER: President, Congresss need to address our spending problem

The United States does not have a revenue problem, it has a spending problem.

FILE- This Dec. 24, 2020, file photo shows the U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

For sure, both parties, when they are in office, spend like drunken sailors on a Saturday night. This is not dissimilar to a maxed-out credit card that has to be paid off by getting another credit card and running up that bill, ad nauseam.

The United States does not have a revenue problem, it has a spending problem. President Joe Biden wants a clean debt ceiling increase and then “we’ll talk later about spending cuts.” Are you kidding me? It will never happen. Our current debt level is unsustainable. Please stop spending.