LETTER: President Donald Trump and Middle East peace
President Trump is to be praised and certainly deserves the Nobel Prize.
President Donald Trump has just brokered historic peace accords between Israel and the UAE and between Israel and Bahrain. I hope other Middle Eastern nations will follow suit. They are finally realizing that Iran, not Israel, is their common enemy and that aligning themselves with the Palestinians is a futile cause.
In response to this monumental breakthrough, Hamas, as is to be expected, has fired rockets into Israel. In our country, Nancy Pelosi dismissed the accords as a “distraction.” She is an embarrassment to our country — so filled with bias and hatred of our president that she cannot even credit this monumental achievement.
