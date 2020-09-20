82°F
Letters

LETTER: President Donald Trump and Middle East peace

Jill Levy North Las Vegas
September 19, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

President Donald Trump has just brokered historic peace accords between Israel and the UAE and between Israel and Bahrain. I hope other Middle Eastern nations will follow suit. They are finally realizing that Iran, not Israel, is their common enemy and that aligning themselves with the Palestinians is a futile cause.

In response to this monumental breakthrough, Hamas, as is to be expected, has fired rockets into Israel. In our country, Nancy Pelosi dismissed the accords as a “distraction.” She is an embarrassment to our country — so filled with bias and hatred of our president that she cannot even credit this monumental achievement.

President Trump is to be praised and certainly deserves the Nobel Prize.

